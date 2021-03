D.A. Stephanie Salavantis stepped down to run for county judge.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a new district attorney is taking the reigns.

Sam Sanguedolce was sworn in Thursday afternoon at the courthouse.

The 44-year-old has been the first assistant D.A. for Stephanie Salavantis since she took office in 2012.

Salavantis stepped down to run for county judge.