Salon in Luzerne County reopened at midnight

A business in Pittston Township didn't waste any time getting back to the grind.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Hair Color Studio near Pittston opened just after midnight Friday when Luzerne County entered the green phase.

Owner Bob Licata says his clients asked for the early start, and he is booked solid through Friday afternoon.

There are new safety measures in place, only one customer per stylist is allowed in at a time, customers have to get their temperature taken and wear a mask. Staff cleans equipment after each customer.

"Once we heard it was 'Okay, let's do this' and then it was 'how are we gonna do this?'" said Licata. "It's like the dam broke. Everyone wanted to come in all at once."

The first customers of the day were just happy to be back in the chair.

"I knew it was going to be exciting because everybody is waiting to get their hair cut. So, this is totally exciting, I'm totally happy to do this," added Don Strasburger.