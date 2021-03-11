Salavantis, Toohil emerge as winners of Luzerne County judge race

Votes in the closely contested race were still being counted on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A close race for county judge in Luzerne County led to some confusion long after the polls closed.

State Representative Tarah Toohil appears to have won one of the two seats that were up for grabs, but it was very close.

Toohil is off to the county courthouse after a huge sweep of Republican votes were counted last night, overcoming her initial shortfall from mail-in ballot results.

"Wasn't until about midnight that when we looked at those final numbers, that they looked to be in our favor, and we're just humbled by every single vote, every person that came out and voted. We're just honored and humbled," Rep. Toohil said.

Toohil says she's looking forward to her tenure in the courthouse.

"I have a diverse background. I've done criminal, civil, family law, of course. Everyone knows my passion for children, neglected children, traumatized children. That's obviously my love. But I will do whatever comes before me."

Stefanie Salavantis won the majority of the votes, while Alexandra Kokura Kravitz trailed Toohil by a few thousand votes.

Kokura Kravitz thought she had won last night with a lead early in the evening. Now her campaign says they will have a statement after the final tallies are out.

"They are my colleagues; I respect them immensely. And I think all of us, our families, our supporters, everyone put so much into the last year, and it really was a little bit of a roller coaster last night, but we're very pleased with the results," Rep. Toohil said.

Now Salavantis and Toohil will be the two women who are a part of history in Luzerne County as, for the first time, the judge seats will be evenly split between men and women.

"I'm the first woman from southern Luzerne County that would be going to the bench. So we're very excited about that. We're making history 100 years after women have gotten the right to vote. We're making history, and we're excited about that, and it's beautiful," Toohil added.

We are still waiting for the official results of the election, but officials at the Elections Bureau tell Newswatch 16 they do not believe any remaining ballots will sway the outcome of this race.