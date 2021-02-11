Salavantis, Kokura Kravitz likely to win two open judge seats in Luzerne County

There are two open seats in Luzerne County. Judge Thomas Burke is hitting the mandatory retirement age, and Judge William Amesbury has decided to retire.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: 10:08 p.m.

Stefanie Salavantis and Alexandra Kokura Kravitz appear to be the winners of the two open judge seats in Luzerne County.

Salavantis and Kokura Kravitz each had 41% of the votes. Toohil had 18% of the votes.

Original story:

There are interesting races in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. There are two open seats in Luzerne County. Judge Thomas Burke is hitting the mandatory retirement age, and Judge William Amesbury has decided to retire and become a senior judge. Three big names are vying for the two seats.

Stefanie Salavantis had been Luzerne County’s District Attorney since 2012. She was just 29 years old when she stunned incumbent District Attorney Jackie Musto Carroll in 2011 as voters tried to wash away the stench of the “Kids for Cash” scandal that hovered over Luzerne County’s legal apparatus. Salavantis easily won re-election in 2015 against Democrat Vito DeLuca and ran unopposed in 2019. She was forced, by rule, to resign as District Attorney after announcing her intention to run for judge. Salvantis is a graduate of Dallas High School, Temple University, and Western Michigan’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Salavantis finished first in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries in the spring.

Alexandra Kokura Kravitz is a Magisterial District Judge in the Pittston area. Kokura Kravitz was elected in 2013, the first woman elected district judge in Luzerne County. She lives in Dupont and graduated from Scranton Prep in 2000, Lehigh University in 2004, and Widener Law in 2009. Kokura Kravitz finished second to Salavantis in the Democratic Primary in the spring.

Tarah Toohil has represented Luzerne County’s 116th State House district since 2011. Toohil, a Republican, defeated incumbent Rep. Todd Eachus in 2010 and easily won re-election in 2012 and 2014. She ran unopposed in 2016 and 2018 before easily defeating Eachus in a rematch last November. Toohil, from Drums, graduated from Northeastern University in 2003 and Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law. She says if elected she will continue to serve in the State House until New Year’s Eve, then take the judge’s oath in January. There would be a special election to fill her vacant house seat next year. Toohill finished second to Salavantis in the GOP Primary.

xxx

ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updates on the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election here.