WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Ghouls and goblins were invited to trick-or-treat in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday safely.

City officials hosted families on Public Square for a frighteningly good time.

The streets surrounding the square were blocked off so kids could get their hands on candy safely.

Volunteers with Fork Over Love were also on hand, distributing free hot meals from local restaurants to families in need.