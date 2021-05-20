Here's how you can stay safe on the water this spring

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has some recommendations if you're heading out on the water this spring.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The change of the season is bringing sunshine, boaters, and families of all kinds out to Harveys Lake.

On the eve of National Safe Boating Week, Newswatch 16 asked people at the lake if they have any safety tips for people looking to spend some time out on the water.

"We always got to wear a lifejacket, especially on the jet ski because, I mean, first off, accidents happen, and then it's easy to get thrown off, so you got to make sure you're wearing this because you don't want to get hit by a boat or drown," said Andrew Molitoris of Dallas.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission echoes this advice and says, "both new and experienced boaters sharing the water can remain safe by reviewing these basic safety measures:

Always wear a life jacket

Take a boating safety course

Never boat under the influence

Have proper registrations and launch permits

Have a float plan to let someone know where you're boating and when you plan to return

Keith Zellner of Allentown spends a lot of time on the lake. He recommends spending time on the water during the week when it isn't as busy.

"I would just say it just like driving on the road. Watch out for the other guys. Watch out for the water skiers. Watch out for the jet skiers, you know, when you're out there fishing. These guys come pretty close sometimes, so you got to be aware," said Zellner. "Early in the mornings, there's some guys out there sculling in the long sculls. It's hard to see those guys, believe me."

Next week is National Safe Boating Week, and it's kicking off Friday, May 21, with Wear Your Life Vest to Work Day.