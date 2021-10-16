RV crash ties up traffic in Luzerne County

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Interstate 81 South.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

State police aren't saying much about the RV crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Hanover Township.

Officials shut down one of the lanes just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured or what may have led to the wreck.

Interstate 81 was able to fully reopen around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.