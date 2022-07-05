Ruth's Place Walk for Hope in Luzerne County

An annual fundraiser for a women's shelter took place in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — This was the 14th Ruth's Place Walk for Hope.

The walk raises money for the women's shelter, which is the only emergency shelter for single women in Luzerne County.

It was a one-mile walk on a route filled with organizations that support domestic violence victims, people experiencing homelessness, and other struggles.

The walk was canceled in 2020 and was virtual in 2021 so many were excited to get back to it in person this year.

"Our last walk for Hope was delayed due to COVID and then we ended up holding it virtually so it's really nice to be able to be back in person despite the weather and see everybody's faces," said Crystal Kotlowski, Volunteers of America.

All money raised goes to Ruth's Place Women's Shelter in Luzerne County.