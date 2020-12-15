Rural challenges for first responders in snowstorm

On top of the pandemic, the snowstorm will provide first responders with more obstacles. Another reason to stay home and stay safe.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Snowflakes are on display on the sign at the Kunkle Fire Company. The real thing in this week's forecast is giving fire chief Jack Dodson mixed feelings.

"Really nice to see the snow because we haven't had it in a long time," said Dodson. "But when it comes to icy roads we need to be able to get through it doesn't matter who it is -- to police, to the ambulance, to fire. We need to be able to get to our destination of where we're going to. And if we have cars stuck on the road, the plows can't get through, the fire company can't get through, the police can't get through. It's very important that people try to stay off the roads if they can."

Because first responders in rural areas have more problems to deal with when in snows.

"Typically in this, in the city more so you have, there's usually somebody around that does some shoveling, so you can get into the patient whereas in the rural areas a lot of times even before we can get to the patient where before we get the patient out of their house we have to do the shoveling and you don't navigate through, through the snow to get them to the ambulance," explained NEPA's Regional EMS Education Coordinator Robert Carpenter.

First responders in this part of Dallas township tell Newswatch 16 the last two weeks have been the busiest they've been all year.

"In the last two weeks we have run probably double the calls that we have run in the past, you know we're running a lot of calls," said Dodson. "A lot of the stuff we've taken in the past two weeks the past month, I would say probably 50 to 60% are COVID related."

Which adds even more of a reason for people to stay off the road during a snowstorm.