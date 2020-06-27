5K held to helps those with substance abuse

Run for Recovery is hosted by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and Somebody's Someone.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Runners hit the pavement bright and early in the morning to help those dealing with substance abuse.

The Run for Recovery stepped off at 8 a.m. at Kirby Park.

The annual 5K is hosted by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department and the organization, Somebody's Someone.

The aim is to raise money to help those with substance abuse find their path to recovery.

"I know the community is very involved with running and its a good way also for those in recovery to get out and be active," said Mary Ann Oliveri, Somebody's Someone founder. "We just want people to know that they are truly somebody's someone."