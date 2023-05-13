Rugby club celebrates 50-year anniversary in Luzerne County

The Wilkes-Barre "Breakers" Rugby Football Club began back in 1973.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a 50th-anniversary celebration for a rugby club in Luzerne County.

They got their name from the coal mining history of the region.

Mayor George Brown gave a presentation at the celebration in Kirby Park.

Members of the rugby club say they want more people to know what the sport is all about.

"We've been the best-kept secret in northeast PA for 50 years. It's a sport that everyone's not familiar with. But the reality is once someone comes out and becomes a member of our club, participates in a game understands the camaraderie and the true social aspect and the Brotherhood. They're pretty much hooked," said Daniel Messinger.

And, of course, the anniversary event wrapped up with a rugby match with over 75 current and former players.