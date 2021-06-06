Roving polka party goes on in Luzerne County

Music was brought to the residents of Swoyersville on Sunday afternoon.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — There was a polka party in Luzerne County.

Swoyersville held their Polka on the Corner event on Sunday.

John Stevens Polka Band, the official polka band of Swoyersville, brought the music to the residents on Sunday afternoon by riding around on a trailer and performing live at a dozen locations in the borough.

People gathered on porches and along the street to hear the concert.