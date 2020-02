Two people were killed in a crash on Route 309 Monday evening in the Mountain Top area.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We now know the names of two people killed in a crash that shut down part of Route 309 in Luzerne County.

Two vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. Monday on South Mountain Boulevard.

The drivers of each vehicle died. The coroner has identified the victims as Paul Ventilli, 38, of Mount Carmel, and Daniel Llewellyn, 28, of Drums.