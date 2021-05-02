Driver rescued hours after crash in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was rescued hours after plunging off a road in Luzerne County.
First responders showed up near Shickshinny around 8:30 Sunday night.
Investigators say a man was driving on a private road above Route 11 sometime Sunday morning when his SVU slid off the road and down the mountain.
A neighbor heard him screaming for help then called 9-1-1.
"There's a lot of shelving, and it tilts. It's just a mess. Straight up and down; it's literally a mountain. It was easier to lower him down," said Deputy Fire Chief Stanley Helstowski,
Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company. "We had to clear a path with chainsaws to get to make a clear path to bring him down."
Officials in Luzerne County say the man was seriously hurt.