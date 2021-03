The crash happened after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 11 in Luzerne County for about an hour on Saturday.

Emergency crews say a car smashed into a utility pole along Route 11 between Center Avenue and Washington Street in Plymouth just before 10 p.m.

Police say only the driver was in the car at the time and was not injured.

There is no word on what led to the wreck.