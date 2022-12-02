Rose sale raises funds for fire company in Luzerne County

Volunteer firefighters in Luzerne County are acting as florists this weekend selling thousands of roses to raise money for the department.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The West Pittston Hose Company #1 is known for putting out fires but for a few days this weekend, only the firefighters are looking to spark up some romance.

The department's annual Valentine's Day rose sale kicked off on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and Boston Avenue in West Pittston on Saturday.

"One's for my daughter and one's for the special lady in my life and they love roses. They love roses and it's for a worthy cause, so it works out well," said Butch Gilligan, West Wyoming.

But this year it will cost you a little more to put a smile on your loved one's face.

Patrick Gilligan is the Captain of West Pittston Hose Company #1.

"The roses did go up this year. Only $5 for the two dozen for the pastel the reds stayed the same at 30. So our price point this year is $30 so you could get something very nice for your loved one," said Capt. Gilligan.

William Hontz of Pittston has been married for more than 40 years. He was picking out something nice for his wife.

"It's not bad everything else in the world has gone up anyway. So they gotta make money for their fire company," said Hontz.

Not only will you be getting your Valentine something special for the holiday, but by purchasing a dozen roses you'll be helping the West Pittston Fire Company.

"Just the gear alone, not including an air pack is over $2,500 now, just for one single person. The air packs they run each about $2,500 as well so you're talking almost $5,000 just to put one firefighter in a building to try and save a life. So it's really important to us that every penny counts and that every penny gets used," said Gilligan.

The fire company brought in 500 dozen roses hoping to sell out.

If you still haven't gotten your special someone something for Valentine's Day, the rose sale is open on Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.