The roofing company owner will spend six months in federal prison for failing to pay payroll taxes totaling over $100,000.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A roofing company owner will spend six months in federal prison for failing to pay payroll taxes.

Officials say Charles Ehrenberg, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction in Hazleton, failed to collect and pay payroll taxes totaling over $100,000.

In addition to spending time behind bars, Ehrenberg will also have to pay restitution to the IRS.