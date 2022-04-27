Rockin' the River returns this summer

Three days' worth of free music is planned for July in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was cold on the Susquehanna River Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre, but the announcement shared by city leaders in tourism and music was hot. They announced the return of the Rockin' the River Summer Concert Series.

"Beethoven said that music can change the world. We are changing the world, and we are going to rock it," said acting Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

This will be the fourth time the event has taken place. The first was in 2019 along the river.

In 2020 it took a different approach due to the pandemic and became a traveling concert through Luzerne County.

Last year, the event added more security on the water and drew a huge crowd, which organizers say garnered more interest from musicians for this year.

"The bands come to us. They want to be a part of it," said Will Beekman, general manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena and an organizer for the event. "I think this is a lot about the events that we put together that all these people have come together to, to put together for this community. It also says a lot about the way that this community has supported the events."

The lineup for the concerts on July 15, 22, and 29 includes a mixture of local talent and area cover bands.

Anthony Picataggio is in a Beatles cover band that will take the stage this summer on July 22.

"It's amazing because I'm a musician through and through. I work in a music store; I play music, so like to lose it for a while was really tough, you know? So it's really great to be back into it and be able to do what I love again, you know, with my friends in the band," said Picataggio.

"Not only are they going to perform on a big stage with legit sound and lights, but they're going to get to perform in front of 3,000 people," added Beekman.