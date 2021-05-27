'Rockin' The River' returning to Wilkes-Barre's Millennium Circle

The park will be host to a summer concert series three Fridays in July

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's calm on the Susquehanna River now in Wilkes-Barre, but Luzerne County officials and performance professionals gathered at Millennium Circle on North River Street to let everyone know that come July, it's going to be rockin'.

"Rockin' the River Concert Series will return to the river to the Millennium Portal. July 16, July 23, July 30, and we are so excited to bring that back to all the residents of Luzerne County," said Ted Wampole with Visit Luzerne County.

This will be the second time this event has taken place here. It started in 2019, and during the pandemic, it was converted to a mobile concert through cities in Luzerne County, but now the riverside event is back.

"The music is obviously a big part of this, but it really is just a part of it," said Will Beekman with Mohegan Sun Arena, who works to book the acts. "What makes this event so great is when you take that music, and you combine it with some food and beverage and the feeling of community, and you put it all right here in this beautiful setting, so we're lucky to have it, and we hope everyone comes out."

People who are making this concert series possible tell Newswatch 16 they've been putting on shows all over the country and that concerts are back. There are CDC guidelines that will be in place here that they hope will make everyone feel comfortable to attend.

"Post-pandemic, I can say confidently that concerts are back across the country. It's very exciting. Our people have shown so much fortitude at Mountain, waiting it out through this really tough time. We are back 100%," said Mountain Production's Ricky Rose.

"People will definitely be able to spread themselves still be able to see the music still be able to hear the music," added Wilkes-Barre-based drummer AJ Jump.

Jump's upcoming performance with a Tom Petty tribute band during the series will be a monumental occasion for him.

"The very last major gig I played was with this band at Montage's Mountain Fest, which was a year and a half ago, and now the first major gig I get to play back is with this band again, so super pumped about it."

Tentative Band Schedule: