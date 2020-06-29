Rockin' The County traveling concert series

Luzerne County isn't letting COVID-19 get in the way of a summer concert series.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's calm and quiet on the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre and it's going to stay that way. Because even though last year's Rockin' The River Concert Series was a hit, Leaders in Luzerne County say it won't be taking place here.

"I think it's very important to keep up the momentum here. Last year we had over 6,000 people come out here and we want to continue this idea of every Friday in July there's going to be something going on here in Luzerne County... and this is an opportunity for us to do that," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri when discussing a new COVID-19 friendly summer concert series-- 'Rockin' The County'.

That's where a local band will perform while traveling through different parts of the county over the course of 5 weeks.

"I think it's unique it's a new and exciting event that's going to take place in the entire county, you know Hazleton will be one of the stops," said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Along with Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke, Pittston, Kingston, and Forty Fort.

"We'll see how it's taken, you know? I think it'll be nice to sit outside as it rolls down the street at a slow pace," added Cusat.

The bands are going to travel through each of those places at 2 to 3 miles per hour on a parade route on the back of this flatbed truck.

"And if you're on that route, great. You're going to sit on your front porch. If you're not on that route, there's going to be a park that it passes, bring your chair, bring your cooler, enjoy yourself," said Pedri.

"Events like this I think will help foster a greater sense of neighborhood, a greater sense of community, help people keep connecting in a positive manner," said Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinki.

"We can choose to either sit around and say these are the things we don't have and wallow in those things, or we can try to be creative and progressive, so I think this event is a gesture to do that, being mindful of the things we need to comply with," added Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

The routes for each concert will be announced closer to the performance date.

Each performance will take place between 6 pm and 7:30 pm.

The Lineup:

Friday, July 10th, Wilkes- Barre - Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen

Friday, July 17th, Hazleton - Indigo Moon Brass Band

Friday, July 24th, Pittston - The Mule Team

Friday, July 31st, Nanticoke - The Music of Woodstock with The Husty Brother and Ellie Rose