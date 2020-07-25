Rockin' the County enterntains Pittston with moving musical show

Folks packed the streets of Pittston all to enjoy some live music.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Entertainment during the pandemic has been hard to come by.



But in downtown Pittston, a moving musical show ran for an hour and a half, starting a 6 o'clock Friday night.

A band called "The Mule Team" was set up on a flatbed truck.

"I think it's a good thing anytime there's music,” said Vince Giuli from Pittston Township. "Just makes a better atmosphere with everything going on in the world right now, music is about the only thing we can really count on.”

This was Rockin’ the County, part of a free concert series put on by VisitLuzerneCounty and county officials and presented by DiscoverNEPA.



Folks could enjoy it by coming to downtown.

For people who stayed home, the truck made several stops in neighborhoods off South Main Street.

“I think it's a phenomenal thing for them to do because people are a little apprehensive about coming out,” said Cyndi Giuli from Pittston Township.

These moving concerts are a replacement for the county's Rockin’ the River, a concert series staged last year at the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

This year, organizers had to improvise due to the pandemic.

Ted Wampole with Visit Luzerne County came up with this idea after seeing all the first responders and graduation parades.

"Why can't we put a band on the back of a flatbed with that pace through the community?” said Wampole. “Now take our music event out and it's all over the county."

And while folks were entertained with the free concert, they could also check out what was up for sale, at Pittston's Art Walk.

Vendors were more than happy to welcome the business, while also enjoying the live music.

"It's wonderful, it's a wonderful feeling, happy to out,” said vendor Lisa Burke, who owns Luminosa Designs in Scranton.