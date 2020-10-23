Jury deliberating in former cop's sex assault trial

Robert Collins is accused of using his power as a Wilkes-Barre police officer ot coerce women into sex acts.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A jury is deliberating in the sex assault case of former Wilkes-Barre police officer Robert Collins.

Collins is facing dozens of charges relating to accusations of seven women who said Collins used his power as a police officer to force them into sex acts.

Collins has been on trial all week at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. The jury heard closing arguments Friday morning.

The defense argues these women are making up these accusations, that Collins' character, time records, and the fact that some alleged victims are fuzzy on the time and dates of the alleged incidents, casts enough reasonable doubt to acquit Collins.

The prosecution argued that the defense has no idea what the mindset of a sexual assault victim is like, that Collins preyed on women he knew had personal struggles, and used it to his advantage