Hunting for 'robber ducks' in Forty Fort

A group in Forty Fort is hiding blue rubber ducks and hoping people will find them ahead of National Night Out.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — "Robber ducks" are on the loose; more than 50 of the little blue thieves are hiding in every corner of Forty Fort.

"Because it's a police event, they're robber ducks instead of rubber ducks," explained Cara Devine, Forty Fort council vice president.

The Forty Fort police need your help wrangling them all up before National Night Out.

Those lucky enough to find one will get a prize for turning them in to the authorities at Friday's event.

"And then they get a gift card to Dunkin'," Devine said. "So, it's giving back to businesses, it's giving back to our community, and getting everyone involved."

After spending the day looking for one ourselves, we can say the little guys are not easy to find, so we asked Devine for an insider tip.

"They are at area businesses. They're not all outside, so you might have to go into the businesses and ask for them."

Businesses like Suraci's already have been raided. Owner Dan Matechak says kids have been searching in every nook and cranny.

"They literally went around the store. They were in the cracks. They were in the kitchen! Their moms were like, 'Don't go back there. You can't go back there.'"

And while hunters have been tracking down the ducks over the past day, there are still plenty of them on the loose.

"We might hide a few extras. There were 50 to start with, and we're thinking about maybe pushing it up to 75 since everybody is so excited about it," Devine added.

National Night Out will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the Forty Fort recreation fields.