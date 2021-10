A tractor trailer crash closed part of a road near Ricketts Glen State Park Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 Thursday night on Route 487 in Fairmount Township near Ricketts Glen State Park.

Fire police shut down all of Route 487.

There's no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the crash in this part of Luzerne County.

