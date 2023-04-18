x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Road rage leads to gunfire in Hazleton

Police say road rage led to shots fired along Poplar Street in the city around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Credit: WNEP

HAZLETON, Pa. — Investigators say road rage led to gunfire in Hazleton Tuesday morning.

Francisco Polanco-Pena told police he was driving along Poplar Street around 9 a.m. when he realized he was being tailgated by another car.

When he stopped, an argument ensued between him and the other driver.

Polanco-Pena told investigators that he fired three shots at the other driver in an effort to scare him.

No one was hit.

Polanco-Pena faces aggravated assault charges in Luzerne County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

More Videos

In Other News

Road rage leads to gunfire in Hazleton

Before You Leave, Check This Out