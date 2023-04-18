Road rage leads to gunfire in Hazleton

Police say road rage led to shots fired along Poplar Street in the city around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Investigators say road rage led to gunfire in Hazleton Tuesday morning.

Francisco Polanco-Pena told police he was driving along Poplar Street around 9 a.m. when he realized he was being tailgated by another car.

When he stopped, an argument ensued between him and the other driver.

Polanco-Pena told investigators that he fired three shots at the other driver in an effort to scare him.

No one was hit.

Polanco-Pena faces aggravated assault charges in Luzerne County.