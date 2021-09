The Fourth Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival is a way to connect and celebrate our area's different cultures.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A celebration of heritage will take over downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday.

All sorts of delicious food will be served up.

The parade steps off at noon at the intersection of South Main and South Streets.

There are a number of road closures planned during the festivities.