Free classes continue through September 5.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A group of Yogis got in an early morning exercise complete with a view in Wilkes-Barre Saturday!

About 50 people came out to the River Common along North River Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre at 10 for a free yoga class.

This is the eleventh summer for the Riverfront Yoga Project.

Classes are for all levels from beginner to advanced.