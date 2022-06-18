Riverfest returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend in Luzerne County is all about getting out on the river, the Susquehanna River, that is.

"Everybody's having a lot of fun, We've had about 200 people sign up for the 5K. We're happy to see people smile and appreciate the local environment we have going on here with the river. We try to bring nature themes into our murals, so it's very important for people to connect with that," said Jenna Casaldi, Kingston.