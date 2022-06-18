Riverfest returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend in Luzerne County is all about getting out on the river, the Susquehanna River, that is.
Riverfest kicked off Friday night at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.
The yearly event hosted by the Riverfront Parks Committee features kayak rides, activities for the kids, live entertainment, and food trucks.
The fun got started Friday with a 5K Color Run.
"Everybody's having a lot of fun, We've had about 200 people sign up for the 5K. We're happy to see people smile and appreciate the local environment we have going on here with the river. We try to bring nature themes into our murals, so it's very important for people to connect with that," said Jenna Casaldi, Kingston.
Riverfest continues through Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.
