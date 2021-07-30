Riverfest provides fun along the Susquehanna River

There will be environmental education displays, an imagination playground hosted by the YMCA, a kid's chalk mural, food vendors and live musical performances.

KINGSTON, Pa. — At Nesbitt Park, they are setting up for Riverfest this weekend.

The first event of the fest started with a paddle from West Pittston to Nesbitt.

Saturday at 8:30 a.m. there will be a paddle from Harding to Nesbitt Park.

At 12 p.m. festivities will begin in Nesbitt Park and last until 5 p.m. There will be environmental education displays, an imagination playground hosted by the YMCA, a kid's chalk mural, food vendors and live musical performances.

It will be spaced out this year because of the pandemic and there will not be the dragon boat races folks have seen in the past. Organizers say it's just too early to cram people together in those boats just yet.

There's plenty of space in the park for social distancing and a lot of fun if you're looking for something to do.

If you want to participate in the paddle from Harding you can find more information on the festival's website.