RiverFest is back in Luzerne County

The banks of the Susquehanna River are turning into a hotspot this weekend in Luzerne County.

KINGSTON, Pa. — RiverFest 2021 kicks off today, Friday, July 30, at Nesbitt Park in Kingston.

The free two-day event will feature kayak rides, kids' activities, live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

The Riverfront Parks Committee puts on the yearly event.

Like most festivals, RiverFest did not happen last year during the pandemic.

On Saturday, July 31, you can get a COVID-19 shot during the festival.

The festivities kick off Friday afternoon at 4.

Another bonus is that the last Rrockin' the River is Friday night on Millennium Circle on the Susquehanna.