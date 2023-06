Anticipated wet weather forces event to be rescheduled to a later date in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The anticipated wet weather is already putting a damper on weekend plans across our area.

Officials in Luzerne County announced Wednesday that RiverFest is canceled for the weekend of June 23.

The annual event is all about celebrating the Susquehanna River and the areas around it with kayak trips, hikes, and musical performances.