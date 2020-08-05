Rite Aid opens new coronavirus testing sites, people with and without symptoms can be tested

Rite-Aid is expanding this testing from 25 sites to 71 nationwide. Two testing sites are in our area.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Rite Aid is ramping up testing for Covid-19. The pharmacy is now allowing people who have coronavirus symptoms and those who are asymptomatic to get tested at several of its stores.

Jim Peters is Rite Aid's Chief Operating Officer. He is from Clarks Summit and worked at Geisinger Health System for several years.

"Up until now it's been really largely health care workers and front line emergency responders, but we are now deploying this testing model to include all adults both symptomatic and asymptomatic," Peters said about the expansion.

Over the past month, there has been testing at 25 Rite Aid locations, including one in Plains Township.

Starting next week, more Rite Aids will be added to the list, including the one in East Stroudsburg.

"It's fantastic, again, it just allows more of an opportunity to find out what we have going on in this area," John Pezzuti of East Stroudsburg said.

People who want to get tested do not have to have symptoms but they will have to pre-register and answer a few questions online about possible exposure to the virus.

Then, at the Rite Aid location, they will be given a self-swab nasal test that is overseen by pharmacists.

Ariel Delgado is from East Stroudsburg and she works at an Amazon warehouse. She is interested in getting tested.

"Definitely being around so many people and just not knowing who's been where or in contact with what, just to be safe," Delgado said.

Up until now, testing in Pennsylvania has focused on people who have symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr. Jerry Maloney, the Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Hospital Services, said that testing people who are asymptomatic has both advantages and disadvantages.

"If you test positive that's got some utility because that keeps me away from other people," Dr. Maloney said. "If you test negative that isn't really helpful because that doesn't mean that you don't have the virus it just means that you tested negative on that day."

The expanded testing begins at the Rite Aid in Plains Township on Monday and at the Rite Aid in East Stroudsburg on Sunday.