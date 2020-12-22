Rite Aid opens more COVID-19 testing sites

If you think you might have coronavirus, more places to get tested open on Tuesday, December 22.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Starting Tuesday, December 22, the Rite Aid located on North Church Street in Hazleton will begin offering free COVID-19 testing.

It's the latest location in our area to expand testing to those who need it.

Rite Aid is adding another 99 testing locations across the U.S.

People can drive up, and do a self-swab nasal test with a pharmacist overseeing the procedure.

They will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday and Sunday.

Rite Aid has not said how long results will take to get back.

If you want to get tested, you must make an appointment.