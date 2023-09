The location along Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston will permanently close on September 25.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A Rite Aid in Luzerne County has confirmed it will be closing its doors.

A statement from the store on 801 Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston says it is working to seamlessly transfer prescriptions so there is no disruption of services to customers.

The last day of business for the Rite Aid on Wyoming Avenue will be September 25.