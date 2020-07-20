Rising early to beat the heat in Luzerne County

The heat the last several days has caused many people to get out and about earlier than usual in an effort to avoid the hottest part of the day.

The early bird beats the heat. That's the motto of several groundskeepers who have been getting an earlier start to their workdays in recent weeks due to high temps and humidity.

"100 percent more effective, you still need the water breaks. You have to have the water breaks, Gatorade breaks and so on," said landscaper Tim Robbins.

With temperatures expected to break 90 Monday, one walker made sure to get her workout in before her workday started.

"Yeah because I'd rather go home and eat and relax in my air-conditioned house instead of coming out here with the bugs and the heat," said Susan Kitcho.

Kitcho told Newswatch 16, mornings have been busier lately than normal here at the Kirby Park track. She suspects afternoon runners and walkers are changing their schedule to avoid sun and high temperatures later in the day.

According to our Stormtracker 16 weather team, the humidity is supposed to break. Those looking to beat the heat in Luzerne county are in luck, because the rest of the week is expected to be a little bit cooler.