Rikasa on Main's rooftop bar and restaurant open year-round

PITTSTON, Pa. — Dining, drinking, and dancing with a view — you don't need to travel to a big city or wait for the warmer months to enjoy a sunset view from a rooftop bar and restaurant. Rooftop 53 is open at Rikasa on Main in Pittston.

"The response has been tremendous. We are constantly pumping out food, and it is so much fun," said executive chef John Carey.

Renovations took about a year, but the downstairs restaurant and upstairs speakeasy at Rikasa never closed, allowing anticipation to build among loyal customers.

The owners are billing this spot as the area's first year-round rooftop bar.

"We knew that Pittston would support it. It was just a vision that we saw with this building when we bought it. The views were amazing off of the top of the roof, and we wanted to pioneer into something that no one here has done before," said Sheila Bonanno, operations manager for Friedman Hospitality Group, which owns several local restaurants and wedding venues.

The indoor-outdoor space officially opened in October, so nobody has had the chance to experience the place in the warmer months.

"People are really, really anticipating being outside this summer. So, what will happen is all these doors will open, and we'll have dining down on the lower terrace. Those will all be high-top tables, and that's going to make our reservations really explode because we can take on so many more," Bonanno said.

And on weekend nights, Rooftop 53 turns into Studio 53. The tables are moved, and people can dance the night away from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It's also open for private events and weddings.

