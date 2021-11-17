Rig rollover closes road in Luzerne County

The wreck Wednesday morning closed Laurel Run Road, also known as Giant's Despair, outside Wilkes-Barre.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — A truck crash Wednesday morning closed part of a road in Luzerne County.

The rig rolled over around 7 a.m. on Laurel Run Road in Laurel Run, near Wilkes-Barre.

The truck took down a utility pole and ended up in the front yard of a home with its contents of meat and seafood spilled out on the ground.

The people who live in the house helped to rescue the driver from the wreck.

The resident said this is the second time in eight years that a truck has crashed in their yard,

Part of Laurel Run Road, also known as Giant's Despair, is off-limits to trucks.