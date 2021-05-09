Riders hit the road to help families in Luzerne County

All the money raised goes to families with seriously ill children throughout the county.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A dedicated group of more than 100 motorcycle riders dodged raindrops in Luzerne County to raise money for children and families in need.

The ride was the start of an all-day event put together by Valley with a Heart Benefits.

There were bands, food, and vendors at St. Faustina Grove in Nanticoke.

All the money raised goes to families of seriously ill children in the county.

"We help families through tough times. They have children that happen to not be fortunately healthy like we are, so we pay their bills for them when they get behind the eightball," said volunteer Ricky Taddei.

"We saw the work that this organization does and the families they help, we're parents and grandparents, this is something good to support, it was an easy decision for us," said volunteer John Davis.