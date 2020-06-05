State reopening Ricketts Glen State Park

People in our area will soon have another place to get outside and enjoy nature.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One spot that is starting to reopen in our area is Ricketts Glen State Park.

The park near the edge of Columbia, Luzerne, and Sullivan Counties is scheduled to begin reopening this Friday.

Boating facilities and select restroom facilities will open in day-use areas.

Campsites and the park offices are set to reopen on May 15.

Cabins and other housing options are scheduled to reopen June 12.

Large gatherings are canceled through June 15.