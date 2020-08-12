Richard Walski charged with wife's murder

Patricia Walski's body was found at their home in Larksville. She had been shot in the head

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a Luzerne County man, now officially charged with killing his wife. The victim's husband is now charged with her homicide, but police don't know if he is still alive.

State police are using sonar in the Susquehanna River to look for any evidence that could help them find Richard Walski.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, investigators painted a picture that Walski could still be alive and potentially hiding with someone.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, investigators discovered that Walski liquidated his assets for cash around the time of Patricia Walski's murder, including her engagement ring.

Patricia Walski's body was found in their home in Larksville in August. Police said she had been shot in the head.

Investigators discovered that Walski was also on multiple dating and adult websites before allegedly killing his wife.

An iPad of Walski's had been wiped clean, but police were able to find this out through email records and interviews.

Even though police are searching the river, they believe he could still be out there and should be considered armed and dangerous. Search warrants indicate Walski has a passport and several firearms — none of which have been found.