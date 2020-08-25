Police searching for homicide suspect near Nanticoke

The dog belonging to the suspect turned up in Nanticoke on Monday

NANTICOKE, Pa. — There are new developments in a murder case in Luzerne County.

Police have been searching for Richard Walski and his dog Yukon since a woman was found shot to death at his home in Larksville earlier this month.

Investigators were back near the Nanticoke / West Nanticoke Bridge on Tuesday where state police were searching the day after that woman's body was found. Investigators believe the victim is Walski's wife Patricia. Now, they are back looking for Richard Walski.

Overnight his dog, a 5-year-old chocolate lab named Yukon, turned up in Nanticoke.

The woman who found the dog tells us he came from near the river, had porcupine quills in his face, was soaking wet, and was very hungry and thirsty, but she says he was friendly. She says state police checked him over for evidence and are returning him to family members from New York.

"When I realized, like, 'Oh. my God, this is Yukon,' my heart just dropped. I was happy but I was scared at the same time. Oh, my God, what if the owner is somewhere around. You never know, you know? You don't know. So it was a happy moment but a scary moment all in one," Danielle McKeel said.

State police have not told us if they believe Richard Walski is dead or alive, just that they are searching this area and they know Walski spent a lot of time here as a fisherman.