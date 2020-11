40 TO LIFE - 16 year old Louisa Reyes was sentenced to a min 40 yrs in prison for her role in the murder of Fred Boote in Sept of 2018. Co-defendant, Reynaldo Mercado, was sentenced to life in prison w/out parole after a jury found him guilty yesterday of 1st degree murder @WNEP pic.twitter.com/unZPVa9dC1