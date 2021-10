A 7-year-old boy died in March after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Huntington Township.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County.

A 7-year-old boy died in March after being hit by a dark-colored pickup truck while riding his bike on Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township, near Shickshinny.

State police believe the driver knew they hit the child.