WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A big reward is being offered in exchange for information in a fifteen-year-old homicide case in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering $10,000 for answers as to what happened to Thomas Kolasensky of White Haven.

Kolasensky was attacked inside his home on Chemung Street in 2004.