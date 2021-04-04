Return to in-person services for Easter Sunday

Several churches around the area celebrated the holiday in person for the first time in a year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Most Christians in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania spent last Easter worshipping in front of a computer screen.

This year - the faithful were eager to get to church.

"People have been waiting for this a year. There was nothing here last Easter, and we're going to make it as joyous as possible," said Dale Chase with the Cathedral Brass Quartet.

St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton welcomed parishioners inside, though they had to wear masks and sit in socially distant pews.

The same rules applied at the Lives Changed By Christ campus in Hazleton. The church still streamed its service for members, but some felt it was important to be here in person for Easter.

"I love online. You're comfortable at home. But, what makes it exciting about in person is, even if we have to keep our distance, you're surrounded by people. You feel how they welcome you," said Maritza Estrella of McAdoo.

This is the first major holiday that's been celebrated in person since the start of the pandemic.

"Everyone's just been so excited. Because even Christmas this past year, we were online, so this is the first holiday we've had in a year and a half that's been in person. So, our people have just been super pumped," said Brad Travelpiece, pastor at Lives Changed by Christ.

In Clarks Summit, Methodists opted for a drive-in service. Clarks Summit United Methodist invited members to worship from their cars in the parking lot.