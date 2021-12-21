Restaurants hoping for successful holidays

The pandemic poses challenges for dining out, but restaurant managers are hoping for a strong holiday crowd.

EXETER, Pa. — Phones are ringing, and the reservation book is filling up for the holiday season at Grico's in Exeter. This might seem stressful in and of itself, but things like staffing issues and the coronavirus only add to it.

"Day by day," laughed Shauna Strellish, the general manager, when asked about dealing with the challenges facing restaurants amid the pandemic.

"It's all you can do at this point. I mean, you just hope to God everybody stays healthy. And at this point, there's nothing we can do. We just have a talented group here that just can jump in and do whatever they need to do and multitask into different roles."

Shauna says customers choose Grico's because of its intimate atmosphere, which seems to have been built to accommodate social distancing. It's one of many things the restaurant is banking on to keep it going strong through the holidays.

"We still sanitize all the tables and chairs in between seatings, and then all of Friedmann Hospitality Groups have air scrubbers built into our ventilation systems," she added.

Grico's is one of many restaurants in the group hoping for a busy and safe Christmas and New Year's.

"We do put together a really nice menu for both holidays with a combination of some of our staples and some new additions," said Strellish.

While other restaurants have seen some cancellations because of coronavirus concerns, Grico's says that so far, it hasn't been an issue, but it will continue to err on the side of caution.

"We have been blessed people are still coming out. I think people just want to get out they were cooped up for so long. And we just encourage people to do whatever you feel comfortable, you know, if you feel more comfortable by putting a mask on," added Strellish.

Grico's also offers take-out meals for those who want to dine out but stay home.