Restaurant in Luzerne County holds harvest festival

The Canning House held its inaugural Harvest Festival Sunday.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County held a festival to celebrate the fall season.

Folks came out to the Canning House on Rutter Avenue in Forty Fort for its Harvest Festival on Sunday.

The festival included a vintage firetruck serving craft beer and several different vendors selling homemade jewelry and fall-themed clothing.

Organizers say the festival was a great way to show what the community has to offer.

"To bring everybody together and really highlight what unique things people are doing is just special, and we're really grateful to have a perfect place to do that," said Natalie Lynn, Co-owner of the Canning House.

This was the restaurant's first-ever harvest festival in Luzerne County.