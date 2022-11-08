Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

All tips from Thursday's sales are also going to be donated to help the victims of last week's fire in Nescopeck.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire.

Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.

"Hearing about the fire and the loss of so many lives was completely heartbreaking and devastating. I can't even imagine what the family must be feeling and as a small community, everybody is pulling together," said Jessica Parker, Co-owner of Silver Bullet Saloon.

