Residents voice their concerns about crime in Shickshinny

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, people are asking the police for help to control crime.

More than fifty people came out to talk to state police at the Shickshinny Borough Building.

Residents shared their concerns about recent crimes in the borough.

Many were asking to make the community safer for their children to play outside.

"We see a lot of people stopping and starting, it looks like they're selling drugs or dropping drugs off. We haven't seen any violence but we know that there's drugs present," said Rose Killian.

Shickshinny is covered by state police.

The state troopers who attended the work session attempted to reassure the residents' safety.