Residents react to gas company plans in Luzerne County

A gas company plans to build a multi-billion-dollar plant in Luzerne County and some neighbors to the property are concerned.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Late October, gas company Nacero announced its next big project, selecting part of Luzerne County as the location for a $6 billion facility that would convert natural gas to gasoline.

The Texas-based company has its sights set on this 3,000-acre plot of land in Nanticoke and Newport Township. If all goes as planned, the company hopes to start construction in the next two years.

The company says it would hire some 3,500 workers to complete the four-year project and would employ 450 people full-time when the plant opens. Carol Chupcavich lives just up the hill from the proposed site.

"We need work in the area, just like in Hanover. Here, it doesn’t bother me in the least. We need work," said Carol Chupcavich of Newport Township.

But others on the street see it differently. Laura Keener says she didn’t receive any notice the plant could be built so close.

"It came as a bit of a shock since we live right here, and it could certainly affect us in many different ways. Traffic, noise, pollution, you name it," said Keener of Newport Township.

Keener and other concerned community members attended the first Newport Township Commissioners meeting of the year, some voicing their frustration.

"Just when there is a semblance of hope that a once-beautiful valley can again be restored to its fervent glory, in comes another fossil fuel company," said Charlotte Santry Sopka of Glen Lyon.

The commissioners see the project as an opportunity for economic growth.

"The Newport Township Board of Commissioners are excited that our community has been selected as the site of what will be the largest economic development project in the history of Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Paul Czapracki, President of Newport Township Commissioners.

Leaving the meeting shortly after the board’s statement, Keener is still concerned for the community’s safety.

"We’ll see if this goes through. Hopefully, they’ll take what we want into account," said Keener.

The project still has state and federal regulatory hurdles to clear before work can begin. The commissioners say the environmental permit process is not yet underway. They promised to keep residents up-to-date.